Here & Now
Google And Facebook Testify Before House Judiciary Committee On Regulating Extremist Content05:22Play
On Tuesday, lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee are questioning representatives from Google and Facebook on how the platforms will manage the spread of extremism. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Shirin Ghaffary (@shiringhaffary) about the push for social media platforms to regulate extremist content.
This segment aired on April 9, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news