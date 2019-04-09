Here & Now
Democrats Grill Attorney General Barr About Mueller Report05:25Play
NPR national security editor Phil Ewing (@philewing) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss Attorney General William Barr's testimony to Congress Tuesday. Democrats on the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees the Justice Department want to know when Barr will release special counsel Robert Mueller's full report on the Russia investigation, and how much of it will be redacted.
This segment aired on April 9, 2019.
