The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 465 cases of measles that have been reported in 19 states so far. On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency in parts of the city and called for mandatory vaccinations. Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from Helen Branswell (@helenbranswell), senior writer for the health and medicine publication STAT.
This segment aired on April 10, 2019.
