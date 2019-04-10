Here & Now
White House Faces Deadline To Release Trump's Tax Returns05:30Play
House Democrats gave IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig a Wednesday deadline to turn over President Trump's tax returns. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is at the center of the fight and gave his testimony to Congress in an exchange that got very heated. NPR congressional reporter Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the showdown in Washington.
This segment aired on April 10, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news