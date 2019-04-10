KCRW DJ Chris Douridas (@chrisdouridas) serves up some Gen Z angst with songs about everything from being ghosted to messaging the wrong boy on the internet.

Music From The Segment

0171, "1000 Words"

Billie Eilish, "ilomilo"

Crane Like The Bird, "Mendocino"

Wild Belle, "Have You Both"