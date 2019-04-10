Here & Now
DJ Sessions: 4 Songs For The Modern Moment09:54Play
KCRW DJ Chris Douridas (@chrisdouridas) serves up some Gen Z angst with songs about everything from being ghosted to messaging the wrong boy on the internet.
Music From The Segment
0171, "1000 Words"
Billie Eilish, "ilomilo"
Crane Like The Bird, "Mendocino"
Wild Belle, "Have You Both"
This segment aired on April 10, 2019.
Jeremy Hobson Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.
