#Pollenpocalypse: Massive Pollen Haze Hovers Over North Carolina03:35
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 10, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
This picture taken on May 27, 2018 shows pollen on a tree in Godewaersvelde, northern France. (Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images)
This picture taken on May 27, 2018 shows pollen on a tree in Godewaersvelde, northern France. (Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images)

Unexpectedly high pollen counts in North Carolina this week are good news for growing plants, but not for allergy sufferers. And the so-called "pollenpocalypse" is expected to worsen Thursday and Friday.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dr. Richard Herring, an allergist with the Carolina Asthma and Allergy Center.

This segment aired on April 10, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news