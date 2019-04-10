There's a new stop-motion animated film out Friday called "Missing Link." It stars Zach Galifianakis, known for the "Hangover" films, "Baskets" on FX and his satirical interview show "Between Two Ferns." Galifianakis plays a Sasquatch named Mr. Link, who lives alone in the Pacific Northwest. When Mr. Link is discovered by explorer Sir Lionel Frost, voiced by Hugh Jackman, he asks Frost to take him to find his only kin, the yeti. Sir Lionel Frost (left), voiced by Hugh Jackman, and Mr. Link (right), voiced by Zach Galifianakis, in "Missing Link." (Courtesy of Laika Studios/Annapurna Pictures) "It's a lot of different moving parts, this movie: It's a buddy movie, it's a travel movie, it's got amazing landscapes with this beautiful stop-motion animation that is breathtaking, I think," Galifianakis tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson. "I'd love to have his height. Oh, my God," Galifianakis says. "He has traces of me. He's kind of a loner. ... To sound really pretentious, I think all the characters I play are looking for friendships. I think that seems to be the common thing of the characters that I play. So this is another one — he's looking for friends, that's the bottom line." The movie is an ode to getting outside and exploring — something many kids who might see it are spending less time doing than previous generations. Galifianakis says he's experienced the power of the outdoors firsthand, and hopes "Missing Link" could inspire audiences to do the same. "Part of the time I live in the woods, and what happens in the woods, if people have forgotten, is that time slows down, and in chaos — at least my interpretation of it — time speeds up," he says. "And if you want to take a breath and see beautifully amazing things where you can concentrate, lose your mind into nature, there's nothing better than being in the woods. There just isn't. I think we forget that." Also, a sidenote for all you "Between Two Ferns" fans: Galifianakis says it's slated to make a feature-length return this year. "We did shoot a movie that should be coming out within the year," he tells Here & Now. "I can't really go much into it, because it's kind of still early." Interview Highlights On what made him want to do this movie "Well honestly what happens is people say, 'Hey the director would like to talk to you about maybe doing this stop-motion [movie],' and stop motion piqued my interest because it is kind of an old-fashioned way of doing animation that I've always liked. And the fact that the advancements in stop motion are really kind of amazing right now and like that did the movies the stop motion movie that I signed up for seemed to be a really great company and they were doing kind of exciting new work. And that was enough."

"He was yearning to get out of the woods to see if there was ... another creature like him. And in his travels, he finds out that you can socialize with a lot of different people, a lot of different creatures. They don't have to be just like you." Zach Galifianakis, on his character Mr. Link

On his character in the movie, Mr. Link — also known by his more casual name: Susan "Yes, Susan is the more casual name. The character is this kind of innocent creature that's been in the woods. And I think all creatures in the woods have a certain innocence and earnestness to them until they get out of the woods — much like humans, we become poisoned by our own world. And I think he was yearning to get out of the woods to see if there was ... another creature like him. And in his travels, he finds out that you can socialize with a lot of different people, a lot of different creatures. They don't have to be just like you." Behind-the-scenes action on "Missing Link." (Courtesy of Laika Studios/Annapurna Pictures) On how much input he had on Mr. Link "Chris Butler, the director, was very gracious at letting me breathe and do my own thing. But he's a very witty person, so I trusted him. But you know, you go off on an improv here and there, or you change your voice a little bit to the character and the animation you've seen. You don't see a lot when you first start working on it, a lot of it is vague, and you see black-and-white, very kind of rough sketches and you use your imagination. "The difference I think between ... voice acting and regular acting is you have to imagine the space you're in, versus obviously live action, you can see everything, and, 'Oh, there's an actor there, they're going to hand me this umbrella. I know what to do,' versus, 'Oh, I have to imagine someone handing me an umbrella.' That's not hard to imagine, but ... you use your imagination a lot more."