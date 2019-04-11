Here & Now
Thousands Of Amazon Employees Push The Company On Climate Change03:43Play
Thousands of Amazon employees have added their names to a letter, calling on Amazon to adopt a shareholder proposal to fight climate change. The proposal asks Amazon to wed its sustainability goals, such as reducing emissions, to a concrete and public timeline. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on April 11, 2019.
