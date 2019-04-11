'Bomb Cyclone 2.0' Moves Through Central U.S.04:38
April 11, 2019
An intense blizzard is moving through the Plains and Midwest just weeks after a similar "bomb cyclone" struck those regions. The spring storm is expected to dump even heavier snow and could be followed by another round of significant river flooding. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Jay Trobec (@trobec), chief meteorologist at KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This segment aired on April 11, 2019.

