Here & Now
'Bomb Cyclone 2.0' Moves Through Central U.S.04:38Play
An intense blizzard is moving through the Plains and Midwest just weeks after a similar "bomb cyclone" struck those regions. The spring storm is expected to dump even heavier snow and could be followed by another round of significant river flooding. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Jay Trobec (@trobec), chief meteorologist at KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
This segment aired on April 11, 2019.
