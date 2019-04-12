What We Learned From WikiLeaks In 201009:49
April 12, 2019
After Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was arrested Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department charged him for allegedly conspiring to hack a Pentagon computer connected to the document release in 2010 by Chelsea Manning. The documents were given to a number of news organizations, including The New York Times. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Scott Shane (@ScottShaneNYT), one of the Times reporters who wrote about the released documents.

This segment aired on April 12, 2019.

