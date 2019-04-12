More Cuddlers Needed To Help Babies Born With Withdrawal Symptoms03:42
April 12, 2019
  • Bonnie Petrie, Texas Public Radio
One way hospitals help babies born with withdrawal symptoms related to their mothers' opioid addiction is to recruit volunteers to provide physical and emotional contact. But because of the opioid epidemic, there are too many babies and not enough volunteers. Texas Public Radio's Bonnie Petrie (@kbonniepetrie) reports from Bexar County, Texas.

This segment aired on April 12, 2019.

