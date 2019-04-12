Here & Now
Overdue Change? Dallas Public Library Seeks To Close The Book On Late Fees05:29Play
The Dallas Public Library wants to follow the lead of several large city libraries across the country by getting rid of late fees for overdue books. The city council is entertaining the idea and could vote on it in the coming weeks, but the proposal has its critics.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Jo Giudice (@dallaslibjo), director of libraries for the city of Dallas.
This segment aired on April 12, 2019.
