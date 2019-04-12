Here & Now
Illinois Folds On Helping People Addicted To Gambling08:15Play
Illinois now has more places to gamble than any other state. That's because lawmakers in Springfield approved video gambling a decade ago. At that time, the politicians said they would increase funding for gambling addiction programs. But an investigation by ProPublica Illinois and member station WBEZ in Chicago found that lawmakers have not kept that promise. WBEZ's Dan Mihalopoulos (@dmihalopoulos) has the story.
This segment aired on April 12, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news