The PBS show “American Masters” will profile a man on Friday night who wasn't born in America — he was a Jewish immigrant from Hungary — but who became one of the fiercest defenders of American democracy.

His tool? A free press.

The new documentary "Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People" looks at the life of Joseph Pulitzer, the man behind the award that honors excellence in journalism, the Pulitzer Prize, and who is considered the father of modern American journalism.

The film tracks how Pulitzer came to the U.S. with barely a penny in the mid-1800s and then accrued enough wealth and power to maintain a free and independent press — first with The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and then with the hugely influential New York World.

"More than any other media mogul, Pulitzer has had a continuing legacy of inspiring and elevating the practice of journalism,” says Chris Daly, a journalism professor at Boston University and an analyst in the film.

Pulitzer became a giant in the history of American journalism for several reasons, according to Daly.

"One is that he was a business success, and I think that underwrote literally everything else that he wanted to do," Daly tells Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins. "It gave him the money with which to experiment and to create the amazing visual side of journalism that he did so much to pioneer."