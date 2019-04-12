Here & Now
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange remains in custody in London after his arrest Thursday at the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he has lived for nearly seven years.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Vaughan Smith, Assange's friend, as well as a freelance video journalist and the founder of the Frontline Club, a meeting place for journalists in London.
This segment aired on April 12, 2019.
