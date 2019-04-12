Friend Of Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Reflects On His Arrest05:57
April 12, 2019
Julian Assange gestures as he arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after the WikiLeaks founder was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police and taken into custody Thursday April 11, 2019. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange remains in custody in London after his arrest Thursday at the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he has lived for nearly seven years.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Vaughan Smith, Assange's friend, as well as a freelance video journalist and the founder of the Frontline Club, a meeting place for journalists in London.

This segment aired on April 12, 2019.

