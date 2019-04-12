Here & Now
After Coup In Sudan, Protesters Demand Complete Removal Of President Al-Bashir's Regime04:46Play
After months of protests in Sudan, President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in a military coup. But protesters are demanding a complete removal of his regime. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Nada Fadul, interim membership and communications director for the Association of Sudanese American Professors in America, about how the Sudanese diaspora is reacting.
This segment aired on April 12, 2019.
