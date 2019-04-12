Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter T Bone Burnett's latest album, "The Invisible Light: Acoustic Space," is a departure for the artist, who has spent most of his career behind the scenes as a producer for the industry's biggest stars.

But fans will hardly recognize the electronic trance that rumbles throughout Burnett's first new album in 11 years.

"It's called 'The Invisible Light' because there is, inside of all is darkness, there is light," Burnett tells Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd. "You just have to listen into it."

And even though the album sounds dark on the surface, Burnett says there's mirth underneath.

"There's danger and threat in it, but there's mirth in it, too because we have to laugh at the devil," he says.

Interview Highlights

On the purpose of this album

"I suppose what I'm doing is rather than write a memoir, or you know, try to put down all of this this experience I've had, I'm creating a receptacle for my 50 years of gathering knowledge, and especially about the areas of behavioral modification and conditioned responses and the electronic media. So this is what I'm doing really: I'm talking about these things I've learned and of a 50-year study. I'm 71 years old now, so show business has nothing left for me. I don't need anything from life anymore, so I'm just going to put back out everything everything I've learned in this way."

On the use of spoken word

"Well you know, I still consider myself part of the Beat Generation, and I fell in love with Beat poetry at the same time in the 1960s, and then I'd loved hip-hop music since the '70s when it started in earnest. And I've always used spoken word in my records. I think every record I've ever done has had some spoken word in it.

"There are melodies here and there, but I feel like, you know, I don't feel the need to write songs. In fact, I'm not sure, well I don't want to ... write songs necessarily right now. I just want to get this knowledge out in the cleanest, purest way I can. I don't even wanna lull people into a melody at the moment."