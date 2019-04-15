Higher Recycling Costs Have Left Many Cities And Towns Searching For Solutions04:31
April 15, 2019
  • Lester Graham, Michigan Radio
It's been more than a year since China banned the import of some recyclable materials like mixed paper and plastics. That's affected recycling all over the world, including the U.S. Lower demand has led to lower prices, while processing costs remain the same. Many cities and towns are trying to figure out what to do with their recyclables. Lester Graham (@MichiganWatch) of Michigan Radio reports.

This segment aired on April 15, 2019.

