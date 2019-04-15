For Parents, Adopting A Transracial Child Can Bring Unique Challenges05:24
April 15, 2019
  • Sasha-Ann Simons, WAMU
Parents who adopt children know the process is filled with a lot of paperwork, but the promise of a family awaits on the other side. And with a growing number of transracial adoptions across the country, parents also have to consider how to protect their adoptive child's heritage. Sasha-Ann Simons (@SashaAnnSimons) from WAMU reports.

This segment aired on April 15, 2019.

