Here & Now
House Committees Subpoena Deutsche Bank Over Trump Finances03:43Play
Two House committees have issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank to review President Trump's financial records, as more pressure mounts on him to release his tax returns. This comes as 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders has released 10 years of tax returns. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR lead political editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).
This segment aired on April 16, 2019.
