Chef and restaurateur Ashley Christensen is a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef. It's her fourth nomination for the award.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Christensen, who has five restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina, about her career.

Here's a recipe from Christensen you can try in your own kitchen:

Asparagus and Oyster Mushrooms With Sherry And Cream

Serves 8

Ingredients

3 tablespoons neutral vegetable oil

2 pounds oyster mushrooms, tough stems removed, torn into bite-size pieces

Sea salt

1/4 cup minced shallots

4 thyme sprigs

2 pounds asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 cup amontillado sherry (I like Lustau)

3/4 cup heavy cream

4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Instructions