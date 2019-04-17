Chef Kathy Gunst brings Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson recipes for three meals in a bowl that celebrate spring ingredients.

Chicken And Couscous Bowl With Green Cilantro-Scallion Sauce

In this recipe, a vibrant green sauce made from cilantro, parsley, scallions, garlic and olive oil is tossed with Israeli couscous and topped with sauteed chicken thighs. Peppery arugula leaves balance it all out along with crunchy pickled radish slices. A whole meal right here: colorful, great textures and totally satisfying.

Serves 2 to 3.

The Green Sauce

1 cup cilantro

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 large scallion, ends trimmed and chopped

1/2 cup Italian parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil

The Chicken, Couscous And Accompaniments

1/2 pound boneless chicken thighs

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1/3 cup white wine (you can drink the rest when the dish is done)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup Israeli couscous

1/2 cup arugula leaves

Pickled radish slices, see below

Other accompaniments: spears of peeled cucumber, pickled onions, roasted cherry tomatoes, etc.

Instructions

Make the green sauce a day or two in advance: Pulse or chop the cilantro, garlic, scallions, parsley, salt and pepper in a food processor or blender. Add the oil and puree until thick and chunky. Taste for seasoning and then place in a covered container and refrigerate for 3 to 4 days. Marinate the chicken: Place the chicken in a zip lock bag or bowl and cover with 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil, wine, salt and pepper. Marinate for at least an hour or overnight. Cook the chicken and the couscous: In a large skillet heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil over high heat. Add the chicken, season liberally with salt and pepper and let it cook, without touching, for 5 minutes. Gently flip the chicken over and cook for another 4 to 6 minutes, depending on the thickness of the meat, until cooked through and golden brown. Place on a plate to cool for a minute or two, and cut into 1/2-inch thick slices. Meanwhile bring 1 1/4 cups of salted water to boil. Add the couscous, stir, cover and cook over low heat for about 8-10 minutes, or until the water is absorbed and the couscous is tender. Remove from the heat and fluff with a fork. To serve: Stir half the green sauce into the warm couscous to incorporate fully. Divide the couscous between 2 to 3 bowls (2 bowls for a dinner main course and 3 for lunch meal). Top with the chicken slices. Surround the chicken with the arugula leaves and the pickled radishes.

Pickled Radishes

You can use this simple technique for refrigerator pickles with radishes, scallions, carrots, zucchini, etc.

Ingredients

1 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup water

2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon sugar

About 1 cup radish slices or any other vegetable

2 scallions, cut in half lengthwise and into 2-inch pieces

Instructions

Place the vinegar, water, salt and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Place the radishes and onions in a pint size mason jar. Add the hot brine and cover. Seal and place in the refrigerator for up to a week or 10 days. The pickles will be ready to use after an hour or so.

Broiled Miso-Ginger Salmon Bowl With Rice, Avocado, Radishes And Sprouts

Make a pot of rice, rub some ginger and miso on a salmon filet, broil the salmon and voila: You have the makings of a healthy, hearty one bowl lunch or dinner.

Serves 2.

The Salmon, Rice And Veggies

1/2 cup brown or white rice

2 scallions, dark green section cut into 2-inch pieces and white and pale green sections finely chopped

1 pound salmon filet, preferably wild

1 tablespoon miso paste (preferably white)

1 teaspoon soy sauce or Tamari

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger

1 tablespoon ginger, cut into paper thin slices

1 avocado, cut into thin slices

1/2 cup sprouts, bean, sunflower or your favorite variety

The Miso-Ginger Sauce

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

2 tablespoons finely chopped scallions, white and green sections

2 teaspoons miso paste (preferably white)

2 teaspoons soy sauce or tamari

1 1/2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive or safflower oil

Freshly ground black pepper

Accompaniments

Thin slices peeled cucumber

Radish slices

Sesame seeds

Arugula or lettuce leaves

Instructions

Following the directions, boil the rice until cooked through. Set aside. The rice should be warm but doesn’t need to be hot. Prepare the salmon: Heat the broiler. Place the large scallion pieces on a broiler sheet or shallow roasting pan. Place the salmon on top and rub with the miso paste. Place the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, chopped ginger and ginger slices on top. Broil the fish about 2 inches from the heat for about 10 minutes or until it’s just cooked through depending on the thickness of the filet. Meanwhile make the sauce: In a small bowl or Mason jar mix the ginger, scallions, and miso paste. Stir in the soy sauce, vinegar, oil and pepper and mix thoroughly. To serve: Divide the rice between two large bowls. Top with half the broiled salmon. Surround the salmon with avocado slices. Add any of the vegetables, pickles, sprouts or seeds and add several tablespoons of the dressing on top of each bowl. Serve warm or room temperature.

Roasted Spring Vegetables On Farro With Lemon-Chive Vinaigrette

Leeks, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, and cherry tomatoes are roasted and served on top of farro (a whole grain hulled wheat that's shaped a bit like barley). The dish is drizzled with a lemony-chive vinaigrette. You could also serve the vegetables on cooked white, brown, black or heirloom rice, or orzo pasta.

This could be a side course but it’s got enough going to easily be a main course.

Serves 2 to 3.

The Vegetables

1 cup cherry tomatoes, yellow and red if possible

6 basil leaves

3 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large or 2 small leeks, ends trimmed and the white and pale green section cut in half lengthwise, washed and dried

1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed

10 Brussels sprouts, cut in half

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar or maple syrup

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

The Farro And Vinaigrette

1 cup farro

1/4 cup finely chopped scallion

2 tablespoons minced chives

2 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

4 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

The Accompaniments

Pumpkin seeds

Crumbled feta or blue cheese

Chopped pistachios or your favorite nuts

Pickled radishes

Instructions