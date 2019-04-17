Denver Schools Closed Amid Search For Woman Considered 'Armed And Extremely Dangerous'03:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 17, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Dozens of schools in the Denver area are closed Wednesday as the FBI and local law enforcement search for 18-year-old Sol Pais of Florida, who authorities say has expressed infatuation with the Columbine High school shooting in 1999. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Jenny Brundin (@CPRBrundin) from Colorado Public Radio.

This segment aired on April 17, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news