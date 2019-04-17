Here & Now
Denver Schools Closed Amid Search For Woman Considered 'Armed And Extremely Dangerous'03:48Play
Dozens of schools in the Denver area are closed Wednesday as the FBI and local law enforcement search for 18-year-old Sol Pais of Florida, who authorities say has expressed infatuation with the Columbine High school shooting in 1999. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Jenny Brundin (@CPRBrundin) from Colorado Public Radio.
This segment aired on April 17, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news