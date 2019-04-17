Here & Now
DJ Sessions: 4 Global Dance Grooves With A French Connection09:54Play
DJ David Sommerstein (@davidncpr) of North Country Public Radio joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to share his love for world dance music.
- Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
Djely Tapa, "Barokan"
Bongo Hop, "El Terron" (feat. Nidia Gongora)
Vaudou Game, "Tata Fatiguée"
Big 6 Brass Band, "The Mind"
This segment aired on April 17, 2019.
