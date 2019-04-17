DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: 4 Global Dance Grooves With A French Connection09:54
April 17, 2019
Vaudou Game. (Julien Lebrun/Courtesy of the artists)
DJ David Sommerstein (@davidncpr) of North Country Public Radio joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to share his love for world dance music.

Music From The Segment

Djely Tapa, "Barokan"

Bongo Hop, "El Terron" (feat. Nidia Gongora)

Vaudou Game, "Tata Fatiguée"

Big 6 Brass Band, "The Mind"

This segment aired on April 17, 2019.

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

