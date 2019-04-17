The musical "Hadestown" — a retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice — opens Wednesday on Broadway. It's based on the 2010 concept album by singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell. The New York production stars Reeve Carney (@reevecarney) as Orpheus; Eva Noblezada (@EvaNoblezada) as Eurydice; Patrick Page (@pagepatrick) as Hades, god of the underworld; and Amber Grey as his wife, Persephone.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson sits down with Carney, Noblezada, and Page to talk about how they bring the audience to the underworld and back.

Reeve Carney as Orpheus

Reeve Carney and the Broadway cast of Hadestown. (Matthew Murphy/Courtesy of the production)

Patrick Page as Hades

Patrick Page (left) and Reeve Carney. (Matthew Murphy/Courtesy of the production)

Eva Noblezada as Eurydice