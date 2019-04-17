Here & Now
'Hadestown' Stars On Myths, Music And Why Some Stories Are Universal11:09Play
The musical "Hadestown" — a retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice — opens Wednesday on Broadway. It's based on the 2010 concept album by singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell. The New York production stars Reeve Carney (@reevecarney) as Orpheus; Eva Noblezada (@EvaNoblezada) as Eurydice; Patrick Page (@pagepatrick) as Hades, god of the underworld; and Amber Grey as his wife, Persephone.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson sits down with Carney, Noblezada, and Page to talk about how they bring the audience to the underworld and back.
Reeve Carney as Orpheus
Patrick Page as Hades
Eva Noblezada as Eurydice
This segment aired on April 17, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news