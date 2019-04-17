Here & Now
Why American Public Transit Ridership Decreased In 201803:48Play
Americans took 9.9 billion trips on public transportation in 2018, according to new figures from the American Public Transportation Association. It's a 2 percent decrease in ridership compared to the year before. While the rise in public transit ridership has outpaced population growth since 1995, last year's dip could mean rough roads ahead for U.S. transit agencies. Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.
This segment aired on April 17, 2019.
