On Tuesday, President Trump vetoed a bipartisan resolution passed by Congress to end U.S. military assistance in Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen. The veto — the second in Trump's presidency — was expected, and Congress lacks the votes to override it. But passing the never-before-used War Powers Resolution was viewed as a milestone for lawmakers. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about Trump's veto with Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy (@SenMurphyOffice) from Connecticut.