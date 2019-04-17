Early spring snowstorms mean that many ski resorts in the Mountain West are still open — some even plan to be open into May. In Colorado alone, more than 7 million people will be hitting the slopes, meaning there's sure to be injuries. You might want to know how many injuries occur each ski season, or where they happen. But as an investigation by Michael de Yoanna (@mdy1) at KUNC found, resorts don't share information about all their injuries, which means people can't gauge their risks from resort to resort.