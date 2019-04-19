Here & Now
Killing Of Northern Ireland Reporter May Be Terrorism03:43Play
Police in Northern Ireland said Friday the dissident republican group the New IRA was probably responsible for the fatal shooting of a journalist during overnight rioting in the city of Londonderry. Authorities are investigating the killing of Lyra McKee as a terrorist incident. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Martin Doyle @martindoyleIT books editor at the Irish Times.
This segment aired on April 19, 2019.
