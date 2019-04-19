Here & Now
Former Bush Deputy AG Reacts To Mueller Report06:12Play
The president and his allies said Thursday's redacted Mueller report exonerates him, even though the report laid out evidence of wrongdoing, including the president asking aides to lie about his actions.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Paul McNulty, president of Grove City College in Pennsylvania and former deputy attorney general under George W. Bush, who has worked at the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr.
This segment aired on April 19, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news