Former Bush Deputy AG Reacts To Mueller Report06:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 19, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Deputy Attorney General Paul McNulty gestures while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2006. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Deputy Attorney General Paul McNulty gestures while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2006. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The president and his allies said Thursday's redacted Mueller report exonerates him, even though the report laid out evidence of wrongdoing, including the president asking aides to lie about his actions.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Paul McNulty, president of Grove City College in Pennsylvania and former deputy attorney general under George W. Bush, who has worked at the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr.

This segment aired on April 19, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news