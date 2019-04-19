A $13-billion disaster relief bill is in limbo in the Senate, because of a fight over funding for Puerto Rico. Democrats have been pushing for more money for the U.S. territory as it recovers from Hurricane Maria, but President Trump is refusing.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Federico de Jesús, former deputy director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, about the continuing need for aid for the island. De Jesús also worked in communications for former President Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, and he now runs the consulting company FDJ Solutions.