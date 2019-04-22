Inside The Fight For Compensation For Clergy Sex Abuse Survivors09:46
April 22, 2019
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (Giuseppe Lami/Pool Photo via AP)
Attorney Ken Feinberg and his longtime associate Camille Biros are overseeing compensation funds for victims of clergy sex abuse. It's familiar work for them, after working on other compensation funds for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the Deepwater Horizon spill. Feinberg and Biros were featured in a recent New Yorker article.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Biros about her work.

This segment aired on April 22, 2019.

