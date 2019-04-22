Attorney Ken Feinberg and his longtime associate Camille Biros are overseeing compensation funds for victims of clergy sex abuse. It's familiar work for them, after working on other compensation funds for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the Deepwater Horizon spill. Feinberg and Biros were featured in a recent New Yorker article.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Biros about her work.