April 22, 2019
A man will appear in New Mexico court Monday for his involvement with the United Constitutional Patriots, a militia group based along the border. The group has been falsely impersonating Border Patrol guards and arresting hundreds of migrants trying to cross the border. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Angela Kocherga (@AKochergaBorder), a reporter who covers the border.

This segment aired on April 22, 2019.

