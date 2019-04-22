Here & Now
Militia Group Leader To Appear In New Mexico Court On Firearm Charges03:40Play
A man will appear in New Mexico court Monday for his involvement with the United Constitutional Patriots, a militia group based along the border. The group has been falsely impersonating Border Patrol guards and arresting hundreds of migrants trying to cross the border. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Angela Kocherga (@AKochergaBorder), a reporter who covers the border.
This segment aired on April 22, 2019.
