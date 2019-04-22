Here & Now
Scientists Seek Clues To Climate Change Inside World's Oldest Ice05:52Play
Later this year, a group of European scientists will begin drilling for what's believed to be the world's oldest ice in Antarctica. The scientists believe the ice can tell us something important about climate change.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Olaf Eisen, a glaciologist and geophysicist at the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven, Germany, and coordinator of the ice mission.
This segment aired on April 22, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news