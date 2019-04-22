Here & Now
Quebec Lawmakers Consider Divisive Religious Symbols Ban
Lawmakers in the Canadian province of Quebec are considering a bill that would ban public workers, such as police officers and teachers, from wearing religious symbols while on the job.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with David Rand, a spokesperson for the Alliance for Secularism and president of Atheist Freethinkers, and Lionel Perez, leader of the official opposition with the city of Montreal.
This segment aired on April 22, 2019.
