April 22, 2019
The Danish rock band Town Portal mixes metal and melody. (Courtesy of Greta Kaemmer)
The Danish rock band Town Portal just released its new album, "Of Violence." Town Portal mixes metal and melody, and it's easy to think of the band's music as a soundtrack for discordant times.

This segment aired on April 22, 2019.

