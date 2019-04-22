Here & Now
Town Portal's New Album, 'Of Violence,' Is A Soundtrack For Dissonant Times09:52Play
The Danish rock band Town Portal just released its new album, "Of Violence." Town Portal mixes metal and melody, and it's easy to think of the band's music as a soundtrack for discordant times.
This segment aired on April 22, 2019.
Alex Ashlock Producer, Here & Now
Alex Ashlock has been a producer for Here & Now since 2005. He started his WBUR career as senior producer of Morning Edition in 1998.
