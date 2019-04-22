Here & Now
U.S. Ends Policy Of Allowing Select Countries To Buy Oil From Iran
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday that any country that flouts U.S. sanctions and buys oil from Iran will face serious economic consequences. The announcement ends previous exemptions granted to countries like India and China. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney).
This segment aired on April 22, 2019.
