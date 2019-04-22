Here & Now
White House Dismisses Mueller Report Concerns As Democrats Fight Over Next Moves05:36Play
President Trump continued Twitter attacks on Democrats and the Mueller report over the weekend. Meanwhile, Democrats are huddling over how to approach the report and remain divided over whether to move forward with impeachment proceedings. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).
This segment aired on April 22, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news