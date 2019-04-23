Here & Now
Court Documents Mention Border Militia's Alleged Plan To Assassinate Obama, Clinton, Soros03:44Play
Documents unsealed in a New Mexico courtroom Monday revealed more troubling allegations involving a militia group based along the U.S.-Mexico border. The documents show the FBI had been watching the group member Larry Hopkins in 2017 after reports that his group was training to assassinate Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and George Soros. Hopkins' lawyer disputes the reports there were plans for assassinations. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Angela Kocherga (@AKochergaBorder), a reporter who covers the border.
This segment aired on April 23, 2019.
