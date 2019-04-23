Here & Now
New Claire Denis Film 'High Life' Brings Mainstream Attention To British Alt Band05:41Play
Acclaimed French filmmaker Claire Denis has a fondness for the British alternative band Tindersticks that dates back two decades. Ever since their first collaboration on her 1995 film, "Nenette and Boni," they've transcended the language barrier to make eight movies together, including her latest, "High Life." Reporter Tim Greiving (@tgreiving) has the story.
This segment aired on April 23, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news