House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Democrats to hold off impeaching the president, though she denounced what she called his "highly unethical and unscrupulous behavior." The question has divided the party, with some 2020 contenders — such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris — saying impeachment is worth the political costs. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson).