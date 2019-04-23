What Role Does Race Play In Shaping Environmental Policies?09:52
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 23, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, trees in a cutback sit between an existing pipeline channel, left, and a new pipeline channel, on Bayou Sorrel in the Atchafalaya River Basin in Louisiana. Owners of a newly completed south Louisiana pipeline say they expect the transport of crude oil from Lake Charles to St. James to begin Monday, April 1, 2019. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, trees in a cutback sit between an existing pipeline channel, left, and a new pipeline channel, on Bayou Sorrel in the Atchafalaya River Basin in Louisiana. Owners of a newly completed south Louisiana pipeline say they expect the transport of crude oil from Lake Charles to St. James to begin Monday, April 1, 2019. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

When people think of racial injustice, they may think of housing or the criminal justice system. But what about air and water?

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Dr. Robert Bullard, distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University, and from Travis London, a member of Rise St. James, a community advocacy group fighting environmental injustice in St. James, Louisiana.

This segment aired on April 23, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news