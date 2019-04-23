Here & Now
What Role Does Race Play In Shaping Environmental Policies?09:52Play
When people think of racial injustice, they may think of housing or the criminal justice system. But what about air and water?
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Dr. Robert Bullard, distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University, and from Travis London, a member of Rise St. James, a community advocacy group fighting environmental injustice in St. James, Louisiana.
This segment aired on April 23, 2019.
