April 23, 2019
Egret birds fly over the top of a rubbish pile in a garbage center in Blang Bintang, Indonesia. (Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images)
A new report from the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives reveals how some countries in Southeast Asia are struggling to manage higher volumes of plastic waste as a result of China's ban on imports of mixed recyclable plastics last year. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Beau Baconguis (@Beau_tutubi), regional plastics campaigner for the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.

This segment aired on April 23, 2019.

