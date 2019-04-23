Here & Now
A new report from the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives reveals how some countries in Southeast Asia are struggling to manage higher volumes of plastic waste as a result of China's ban on imports of mixed recyclable plastics last year. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Beau Baconguis (@Beau_tutubi), regional plastics campaigner for the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.
This segment aired on April 23, 2019.
