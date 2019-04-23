Unless Congress Acts, Social Security Will Run Out Of Money By 2035, Government Report Says03:41
April 23, 2019
According to an annual report from the government this week, Social Security will run out of money by 2035. It's a worrisome reminder for soon-to-be retirees, who, unless Congress acts, will receive just three-quarters of their scheduled benefits. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."

This segment aired on April 23, 2019.

