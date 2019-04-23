Here & Now
Iranian media say the parliament has approved a bill that labels all U.S. military forces as terrorist. The move comes after the U.S. on Tuesday said it will no longer exempt any countries from U.S. sanctions if they continue to buy Iranian oil. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Barbara Slavin (@barbaraslavin1), director of the Future of Iran Initiative at The Atlantic Council.
This segment aired on April 23, 2019.
