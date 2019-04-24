Is your city or town tackling waste in an innovative way? Tell us about it, and we might dig deeper for a Here & Now story as part of our "Going To Waste" series.

Every year about 40 percent of food goes to waste. So a nonprofit organization called Cultivate has teamed up with local school districts in Indiana to provide free meals to students. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Cultivate president Jim Conklin about the group's endeavors.