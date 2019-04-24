Here & Now
Report Finds Air Pollution Is On The Rise Due To Climate Change05:41Play
Nearly half of all Americans live in counties with unhealthy levels of air pollution, according to a new report from The American Lung Association. And six of the country's 10 worst cities for air pollution are in California. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Janice Nolen, assistant vice president for national policy at the American Lung Association and lead author of the report.
This segment aired on April 24, 2019.
