Here & Now
Supreme Court Hears Final Oral Arguments Of The Term05:06Play
Wednesday marks the last day the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this term. Justices argued about one of the term's biggest cases on Tuesday, which looks at whether the Trump administration can include a question about citizenship on the 2020 census. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg).
This segment aired on April 24, 2019.
