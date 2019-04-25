Here & Now
3M Plans To Slash Some 2,000 Jobs After Sales Decline03:40Play
The company 3M, which makes Scotch tape and Post-It notes, plans to cut 2,000 jobs after its sales fell. And Venmo, the digital money-transferring service, now has 40 million users, which is more than the number of users some major banks have in the U.S. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on April 25, 2019.
