3M Plans To Slash Some 2,000 Jobs After Sales Decline03:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 25, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The company 3M, which makes Scotch tape and Post-It notes, plans to cut 2,000 jobs after its sales fell. And Venmo, the digital money-transferring service, now has 40 million users, which is more than the number of users some major banks have in the U.S. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."

This segment aired on April 25, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news