The company 3M, which makes Scotch tape and Post-It notes, plans to cut 2,000 jobs after its sales fell. And Venmo, the digital money-transferring service, now has 40 million users, which is more than the number of users some major banks have in the U.S. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."