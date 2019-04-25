Here & Now
Sizing Up Bernie Sanders' Chances At Winning The Democratic Nomination09:49Play
Two polls out this week from Iowa and New Hampshire show Sen. Bernie Sanders tied with or leading the crowded field of Democrats vying for the party's nomination for president in 2020, while recent national polls have him second behind Joe Biden. So what are Sanders' prospects?
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean), who covers national politics for The Washington Post.
This segment aired on April 25, 2019.
