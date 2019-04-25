Sizing Up Bernie Sanders' Chances At Winning The Democratic Nomination09:49
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 25, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) participates in a Fox News town hall on April 15, 2019, in Bethlehem, Penn. Sanders is running for president in a crowded field of Democratic contenders. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) participates in a Fox News town hall on April 15, 2019, in Bethlehem, Penn. Sanders is running for president in a crowded field of Democratic contenders. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Two polls out this week from Iowa and New Hampshire show Sen. Bernie Sanders tied with or leading the crowded field of Democrats vying for the party's nomination for president in 2020, while recent national polls have him second behind Joe Biden. So what are Sanders' prospects?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean), who covers national politics for The Washington Post.

This segment aired on April 25, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news